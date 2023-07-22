Don’t Blame The Igbo Stakeholders If They Demand For The Position Of National Secretary – Jibrin

Reports that President Bola Tinubu and governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have agreed that former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, would succeed former APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, have sent ripples through the party.

Although the North West National Vice President of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman, was the first to push back against the proposal, describing it as “the height of ignorance” and “politically suicidal,” some other party officials lamented that the president may follow the same path as his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who forced Adamu into the party at the 11th hour.

The APC governors who met at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Wednesday evening from 9:00 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. were said to have agreed on Ganduje’s election.

But about 30 minutes after the governors left, Dr. Ganduje arrived at the governor’s office in Imo for another private meeting with the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who himself hails from Kano. Speaking on the matter, one of the state chairmen of the North Central Party said they were not consulted before Ganduje’s name was revealed. “It was a tradition. Decisions come from the top. Many of us were not consulted. We hoped that, having robbed the leadership of the Riigikogu, we would keep the position of president of the state in the north-central zone. With this misrepresentation, don’t blame the Igbo stakeholders if they demand for the position of National Secretary”, he stated.

Source; The Vanguard paper Online

