‘Don’t Betray Our People,’ Otti Tells 16 New Commissioners

In a statement that was captured by Channels Television on their official twitter handle, “The governor of Abia’s position, Alex Otti, warned the 16 newly sworn-in commissioners not to violate the public’s trust by “toeing the same path that brought Abia to the sorry state we met it.”

The 16 commissioners were sworn in at Government House in Umuahia, the state’s capital, following their confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

Do not proceed down the same path that led Abia to the miserable situation we encountered, the governor admonished. Do not betray the trust of our team members, who have been persistent and devoted to our course of action.

“You must never use your position’s privileges to further your own selfish goals or for personal enrichment. These are all wholly unacceptable options.

Otti told the commissioners that they would be the most intensively watched and examined commissioners in recent state history given what they had accomplished in their various fields of expertise.

He went on to explain that he expects them to bring excellence, commitment to the greater good, and a sense of responsibility to their new roles.

Although the governor acknowledged that resources and obligations were limited, he argued that they could not afford to delay or fail in attaining their objectives. Instead, they needed to be prepared to maximize what was available.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

Sportwriter1 (

)