Don’t be violent because of the scarcity of naira, Tinubu pleads with APC supporters

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has advised his supporters to show perseverance in the face of the naira shortage that is shaking the country. Tinubu made the statement on Friday during the party’s massive presidential rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He alleges that the naira shortage has become an artificial introduction using a small number of people to promote violence and disorder in the country.

According to Tinubu, APC supporters should be organized to go to polling stations with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote.

The former governor of Lagos, who spoke in Yoruba, said the election was aimed at deconstructing the country. “They need to stock up on PVC, don’t let them do it,” Tinubu said.

“This election is yours. This is a vote for good fortune. This is the election you will use to remove clutter.

“The people of Ekiti are famous for their precise and pleasant upbringing, but they want to present us as servants. We proved them wrong, we are not servants. They lock the money. Walk to your polls, vote and live with your ballot.

“I implore you in God’s name, the scene of the earth doesn’t want violence anymore, don’t fight them anymore, show perseverance. Those who created the naira shortage and blocked your money are the same people who will release the money.

“They created the naira shortage to make you angry, lead to violence, cause disruption, and as a means to postpone elections and impose a period between governments.

