Don’t Be Caught Unawares As APC Government Already Planning For A Rerun – Abure tells LP’s members

The national Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has informed the members of his political party to be alert and that they shouldn’t be caught unawares as All Progressive Congress (APC) Government is already planning for a rerun.

This was disclosed in a tweet released the official Twitter handle of Labour Party.

According to a report, the Labour Party’s Chairman, Abure, made this known during an online media with some members of Labour Party in diaspora.

“Be on alert, don’t be caught unawares as APC Government Already Planning for a rerun – Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure tells members.” Labour Party tweeted.

Recall, the Labour Party (LP) and its’ Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had stood against the victory of APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 general election in Nigeria, and had approached Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Court to reclaim their alleged mandate.

Meanwhile, Labour Party LP and its’ Presidential candidate, Peter Obi have closed their petition at the election petition tribunal while the defendants (INEC, All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima) have started their defense at the election petition tribunal.

Source: Official Twitter Handle of Labour Party.

