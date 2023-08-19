Don’t Be Afraid Of APC; We Are Stronger Than APC – Dino Melaye

A former Senator representing Kogi State and the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has asked his supporters not to be afraid of the All Progressive Congress (APC); as he insisted that the main opposition party is stronger than the ruling party.

Dino Melaye had said, “Don’t be afraid of APC, we are stronger than APC.”

Forward video to 2:46 – https://fb.watch/mwzQcpYrz0/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Dino Melaye, who spoke to his supporters in Kogi State, boasted that the main opposition party is stronger than the APC. He recounted how he served the people when he was a lawmaker, as he maintained that if he was able to build 4 blocks of classrooms in Aseni, Koton Karifi district in Kogi Local Government Area of the State, he would do more when he becomes Governor. He maintained that the ruling party, which has not been able to fulfill any promise, could not be trusted, but the main opposition party that built classrooms would do more when given the mandate.

Melaye, who spoke also in Hausa language, went further to describe the APC as darkness and the PDP as light. He maintained that the PDP would rescue the citizens from the party he described as darkness. He also described the ruling party as lies; as he maintained that there is no such thing as white lion. According to him, someone in APC had described himself as white lion even though there is no such thing as white lion.

Melaye assured his supporters that the main opposition party would rescue them from the APC.

Matthewcontents (

)