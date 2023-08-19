NEWS

“Don’t Be Afraid of APC Because Of Someone Who Called Himself A White Lion” – Melaye To Electorates

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the fast approaching gubernatorial election in Kogi state, former senator Dino Melaye, met with some electorates yesterday where he advised them not to be scared of the ruling party.

Former senator Dino Melaye said, “my people, don’t be afraid of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of someone who called himself a white lion. Have you ever seen a white lion before? It is just a mere lie.” He added, “governor Yahaya Bello kept spending billions when I was being attacked by security agencies and the electoral body.”

Speaking further, former senator Dino Melaye said, “I want you all to know today that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is now stronger than the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state.”

Lastly, former senator Dino Melaye said, “some of you complained about schools. Well, it is on record that I have completed the building of four blocks of classrooms in Aseni and I will still do this same thing in other communities (when I become Governor).”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 1st minute).

