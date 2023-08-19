“Don’t Be Afraid of APC Because Of Someone Who Called Himself A White Lion” – Dino Melaye To Electorates

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming Kogi state election, former senator Dino Melaye, engaged with constituents recently and provided them advice regarding the ruling party.

He encouraged them not to feel intimidated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), referencing someone who claims to be a formidable figure, describing it as a mere fabrication. Additionally, he mentioned that Governor Yahaya Bello spent considerable amounts during his own challenges with security agencies and the electoral body.

Former senator Dino Melaye continued by emphasizing that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has now gained a stronger foothold than the All Progressives Congress (APC) within Kogi state.

Concluding his interaction, he addressed concerns about education facilities, highlighting his accomplishments in constructing four blocks of classrooms in Aseni. He pledged to replicate such initiatives in other communities once he assumes the role of Governor.

