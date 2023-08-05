Don’t Base Your Dating Attitude On What You See Online – Faith Oyedepo Speaks

In today’s world, there is a plethora of dating information available from various sources, including social media, books, and movies. However, it’s crucial to discern and rely on accurate and beneficial advice.

Faith Oyedepo advises against basing your dating attitude on online trends and emphasizes the significance of seeking knowledge deliberately.

In her words “Your dating attitude should not be based on what you see online or in media, discussions with friends that are ignorant or reading books that do not give proper enlightenment on the subject matter. Mature people do not act on assumptions, but deliberately go after and acquire knowledge”.

To develop a healthy dating attitude, consider these tips:

1. Conduct thorough research by consulting trusted adults, reading books, and articles.

2. Be discerning about the information you come across, critically evaluating its sources.

3. Seek guidance from God in your dating journey, acknowledging the importance of His involvement in relationships.

By embracing these principles, you can enhance your chances of finding a fulfilling and joyous relationship.

Pastor Faith Oyedepo is the wife Bishop David Oyedepo, the founding and presiding pastor of Living Faith, also known as Winners Chapel.

