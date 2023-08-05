NEWS

Don’t Base Your Dating Attitude On What You See Online – Faith Oyedepo Speaks

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 352 1 minute read

In today’s world, there is a plethora of dating information available from various sources, including social media, books, and movies. However, it’s crucial to discern and rely on accurate and beneficial advice.

Faith Oyedepo advises against basing your dating attitude on online trends and emphasizes the significance of seeking knowledge deliberately.

In her words “Your dating attitude should not be based on what you see online or in media, discussions with friends that are ignorant or reading books that do not give proper enlightenment on the subject matter. Mature people do not act on assumptions, but deliberately go after and acquire knowledge”.

To develop a healthy dating attitude, consider these tips:

1. Conduct thorough research by consulting trusted adults, reading books, and articles.

2. Be discerning about the information you come across, critically evaluating its sources.

3. Seek guidance from God in your dating journey, acknowledging the importance of His involvement in relationships.

By embracing these principles, you can enhance your chances of finding a fulfilling and joyous relationship.

Pastor Faith Oyedepo is the wife Bishop David Oyedepo, the founding and presiding pastor of Living Faith, also known as Winners Chapel.

thehealthexplorer (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: Don’t Start What You Cannot Finish -Bode George Warns Tinubu

3 mins ago

When The Arrows Of God’s Judgement Begin To Fly On The World, Take Cover In The blood – Bishop Oyedepo

6 mins ago

War against Niger could allow Tinubu postpone elections if the Supreme Court orders rerun

20 mins ago

Here Are Some Random Native Outfits For Ladies Who Love Looking Good

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button