Don’t Ask For Money Or Toys, Or Small Things, Ask For Big Things From God-Pastor Kumuyi.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on The Periodic Pruning for Multiplied Fruitfulness, the cleric reportedly stated that “When the farmer has planted periodically-yielding trees, and flowers, he prunes them so they will remain in shape. On this note, You don’t need to go to the public to expose your error and mistakes. Isaiah said “woe is me” in the secret, just between him and God. You know that if some negative things could be off your life, you will be like Elijah and Elisha, just go to the Lord in prayer and confess to Him. The fire from the altar of God will burn every chaff from your life in Jesus name.

Speaking further he said “The word of God is like fire and live coal from the altar of God to touch our hearts, lips, character and ministry. Before you rush out to preach the gospel, Come out of the crowd of people who talk, drink, and do things anyhow. You must separate and determine to live the rest of your life in the power of God. Come apart to pray and be revived. At this point, Isaiah allowed the Lord to touch him afresh. As you allow this to happen to you today, as the live coal touches you, the sky will be your starting point, not the limit point in Jesus name.

Speaking further he said “The love of God brings to your remembrance all errors and faults, anger on the pulpit. The love of God helps us to be purged after being chastised. God wants us to be holy as His attribute and nature is. You must follow peace with all men – your mother-in-law, all people who are like thorn in your flesh – and the grace of God will be multiplied in your life. You don’t need to fight and struggle before you can be holy. You cannot have it by yourself, God will purge you.

Speaking further he said “The Lord has started with us today and He desires us to be purged in holiness and righteousness. You must be cut off from the wild tree and be engrafted into the wonderful tree – the Lord Jesus Christ. Don’t Ask For Money Or Toys, Or Small Things, Ask For Big Things from God. Ask for God’s nature, purity, pardon, peace, perseverance and power. As you believe today, all things are possible.

