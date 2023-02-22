Don’t allow judges determine who rules Nigeria – Ex-Senate president

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Punch papers reports that Senator Ken Nnamani who was a former Senate President of Nigeria has asked Nigerians to not allow judges to decide who would be the one to rule Nigeria by refusing to accept the final result of the presidential election, as he asserts that the election results would be disputed. Speaking on the electoral process, he believed that the election would be challenged when it comes to the area of results so he called on groups to always speak the truth and ensure a successful election. He said all these during the inaugural meeting of the chairman of the National Coalition for Peace and Unity as the national.

He emphasized that the electoral process which we are going into is a pivotal one. Surely, I know that there are people that would dispute the election results but there should also be a set of people to advise that Nigerians should not allow one or two judges to determine who will rule us, we have to obey the outcome of the ballot box. The 2023 Presidential election would be holding in three days time, it is scheduled to hold on the 25th of February which is on Saturday this week.

