Don’t Allow Al-Makura To Be APC Chairman Because He’s Loyal To Tinubu- Ibrahim Modibo

Mr. Ibrahim Modibo, a powerful member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that Senator Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa State, was supposed to be the APC Chairman during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, but that those close to Ex President Buhari advised him against appointing Al-Makura to the position because of his loyalty to Bola Tinubu.

He went on to say that now that Tinubu is President, Senator Tanko Al-Makura should take over as chairman of the ruling party, calling him the “most prepared” of the many hopefuls.

During an interview with Arise Television, Mr. Modibo revealed this information in response to a rumour that Senator Al-Makura will soon become the next APC National Chairman.

He explained that, “Under Buhari’s administration, he (Al-Makura) was the leading Candidate, but because they told Buhari that (the people, the click or better still those around Buhari) told him look, don’t allow Tanko Al-Makura to be the chairman, because he is Tinubu’s man and he is loyal to Tinubu.”

While contrasting the two previous governors of Nigeria, he concluded that the former governor of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, is the most prepared at the present time, based on his own sources and critical study.

Al-Makura is the most prepared and qualified candidate right now, according to the APC chieftain who also noted that Al-Makura is more focused and is neither a young man nor an old man.

