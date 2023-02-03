Don’t Add To Suffering Of Nigerians, Oyo APGA Gov Candidate Warns CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeshina Adewale, a candidate for governor of Oyo State on behalf of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has attacked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and pleaded with it not to make matters worse for Nigerians.

Adewale made these comments in response to the scarce supply of the recently printed naira notes, which he sees as a strategy to incite the populace against the government. He asserted that the current state is not in the interests of the majority and slammed the CBN for pressuring Nigerians to live in a cashless world without properly considering the ramifications.

According to Adewale, the plan is ineffective for Nigerians and the government is making money off of their labor. He asserted that people do not carry cash and are only allowed to withdraw N2,000 at a time.

The location of the new notes and the explanation for why only bandits seem to have access to them while the general public does not have been discussed. Adewale has urged the CBN to consider the challenges faced by the average person and warned that things will only become worse if the current system is maintained.

On Friday, a sizable protest took place outside the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Ibadan as citizens expressed their unhappiness with the scarce availability of recently released naira.

