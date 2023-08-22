DONE DEALS: Transfer Done Deals That Happened This Summer Window

The summer transfer window deadline is fast approaching and clubs are still battling to get their transfer done before it is too late.

Here are some of the done deals that happened this summer transfer window that you might have missed…

1. Lewis Hall

From: Chelsea

To: Newcastle

Newcastle completed the transfer of Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, in a deal worth up to £35m. The Magpies will make the deal permanent for the 18-year-old next summer.

2. Otavio

From: FC Porto

To: Al Nassr

Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al Nassr from Portuguese side Porto. The 28-year-old links up with fellow compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro league for a reported fee of £60m on a two-year contract.

3. Konstantinos Mavropanos

From: Stuttgart

To: West Ham

West Ham completed the signing of former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for a fee of €20m plus €5m add-ons package. The Greek international signed a five-year contract and will wear the number 15 jersey.

4. Naby Keita

From: Liverpool

To: Werder Bremen

This one came right out of the blue. Keita may have fallen down the pecking order at Anfield but no one saw a complete departure. He return to Bundesliga football with Werder Bremen who some observers are tipping to struggle in the forthcoming season.

5. Konrad Laimer

From: RB Leipzig

To: Bayern Munich

Bayern have made a habit of signing from rival clubs and this is yet another example. Laimer follows in the footsteps of Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer as players who have joined Germany’s undisputed champions from RB Leipzig in recent years. The 26-time capped Austrian international midfielder, though, joins on a free transfer.

6. Youri Tielemans

From: Leicester City

To: Aston Villa

As soon as Youri Tielemans failed to commit his long-term future at Leicester subsequently allowing his contract to run out all eyes were on his landing spot. Not long ago the Belgian midfielder was touted for a club playing in the Champions League and challenging for honours. However, this season just completed saw him part of a relegated Foxes team and his own form had been shaky at best. Tielemans, though, has the chance to prove that form is temporary. He joins an ambitious Ason Villa side looking forward to playing European football in more than a decade.

7. Fabinho

From: Liverpool

To: Al-Ittihad)

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year contract in a £40m deal.

8. Ilman Ndiaye

From: Sheffield United

To: Marseille

Senegal midfielder Ilman Ndiaye joined his boyhood club Olympique de Marseille from newly-promoted premier league side Sheffield United for a reported fee of £20m on a five-year contract.

9. Rasmus Hojlund

From: Atalanta

To: Manchester United

Manchester United completed the signing of Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund from serie A side Atalanta on an initial fee of £64m plus £8m add-ons. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract at old Trafford with an option for another 12 months.

10. Robert Sanchez

From: Brighton

To: Chelsea

Chelsea announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton in a deal worth £25m on a seven-year contract.

11. Josko Gvardiol

From: RB Leipzig

To: Manchester City

Manchester City completed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £77.6m on a five-year contract.

