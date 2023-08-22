DONE DEALS: Transfer Done Deals That Happened This Summer Window
The summer transfer window deadline is fast approaching and clubs are still battling to get their transfer done before it is too late.
Here are some of the done deals that happened this summer transfer window that you might have missed…
1. Lewis Hall
From: Chelsea
To: Newcastle
Newcastle completed the transfer of Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, in a deal worth up to £35m. The Magpies will make the deal permanent for the 18-year-old next summer.
2. Otavio
From: FC Porto
To: Al Nassr
Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al Nassr from Portuguese side Porto. The 28-year-old links up with fellow compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro league for a reported fee of £60m on a two-year contract.
3. Konstantinos Mavropanos
From: Stuttgart
To: West Ham
West Ham completed the signing of former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for a fee of €20m plus €5m add-ons package. The Greek international signed a five-year contract and will wear the number 15 jersey.
4. Naby Keita
From: Liverpool
To: Werder Bremen
This one came right out of the blue. Keita may have fallen down the pecking order at Anfield but no one saw a complete departure. He return to Bundesliga football with Werder Bremen who some observers are tipping to struggle in the forthcoming season.
5. Konrad Laimer
From: RB Leipzig
To: Bayern Munich
Bayern have made a habit of signing from rival clubs and this is yet another example. Laimer follows in the footsteps of Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer as players who have joined Germany’s undisputed champions from RB Leipzig in recent years. The 26-time capped Austrian international midfielder, though, joins on a free transfer.
6. Youri Tielemans
From: Leicester City
To: Aston Villa
As soon as Youri Tielemans failed to commit his long-term future at Leicester subsequently allowing his contract to run out all eyes were on his landing spot. Not long ago the Belgian midfielder was touted for a club playing in the Champions League and challenging for honours. However, this season just completed saw him part of a relegated Foxes team and his own form had been shaky at best. Tielemans, though, has the chance to prove that form is temporary. He joins an ambitious Ason Villa side looking forward to playing European football in more than a decade.
7. Fabinho
From: Liverpool
To: Al-Ittihad)
Brazilian midfielder Fabinho completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year contract in a £40m deal.
8. Ilman Ndiaye
From: Sheffield United
To: Marseille
Senegal midfielder Ilman Ndiaye joined his boyhood club Olympique de Marseille from newly-promoted premier league side Sheffield United for a reported fee of £20m on a five-year contract.
9. Rasmus Hojlund
From: Atalanta
To: Manchester United
Manchester United completed the signing of Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund from serie A side Atalanta on an initial fee of £64m plus £8m add-ons. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract at old Trafford with an option for another 12 months.
10. Robert Sanchez
From: Brighton
To: Chelsea
Chelsea announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton in a deal worth £25m on a seven-year contract.
11. Josko Gvardiol
From: RB Leipzig
To: Manchester City
Manchester City completed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £77.6m on a five-year contract.
