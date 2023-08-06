Done deals: 9 transfer done deals that happened this week that you might have missed

The 2023 summer transfer window is getting feisty with clubs making big money signings as they gear up for the new season.

Here are some of the done deals that happened this week that you might have missed…

1. Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes to Chelsea)

Chelsea confirmed the signing of teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes for £27m on a seven-year contract.

2. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich to Al Nassr)

Sadio Mane completed a move from Bayern Munich to Saudi Pro league side Al Nassr in a deal worth £34m, signing a four-year contract.

3. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle to Al-Ahli)

Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest player to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro league after leaving Newcastle to Al-Ahli for a reported fee of £30m on a four-year deal.

4. Axel Disasi (Monaco to Chelsea)

Chelsea confirmed the arrival of France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco in a £45m deal on a six-year contract.

5. Fabinho (Liverpool to Al-Ittihad)

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year contract in a £40m deal.

6. Ilman Ndiaye (Sheffield United to Marseille)

Senegal midfielder Ilman Ndiaye joined his boyhood club Olympique de Marseille from newly-promoted premier league side Sheffield United for a reported fee of £20m on a five-year contract.

7. Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta to Manchester United)

Manchester United completed the signing of Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund from serie A side Atalanta on an initial fee of £64m plus £8m add-ons. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract at old Trafford with an option for another 12 months.

8. Robert Sanchez (Brighton to Chelsea)

Chelsea announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton in a deal worth £25m on a seven-year contract.

9. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig to Manchester City)

Manchester City completed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £77.6m on a five-year contract.

What do you make of these signings?

Tworkoye (

)