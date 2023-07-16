Done deals: 7 transfer done deals that happened recently that you might have missed

The 2023 summer transfer window is up and running with several big money signings coming in thick and fast, as clubs gear up for the new season.

Here are some of the done deals that happened recently that you might have missed…

1. Ashley Young (Aston Villa to Everton)

Ashley Young became Everton’s first signing of the summer on a free transfer after agreeing a one-year deal until the end of June 2024.

2. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea to AC Milan)

Christian Pulisic joined AC Milan from Chelsea in a deal worth around €20m on a five-year deal.

3. Declan Rice (West Ham to Arsenal)

Arsenal confirmed the record-signing of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on a deal worth £105m plus add-ons making him the most expensive British player of all-time. The 24-year-old penned a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

4. Lionel Messi (PSG to Inter Miami)

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, signed as a free agent for American MLS side Inter Miami on a deal that runs until 2025.

5. Leon Balogun (QPR to Rangers)

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun rejoined Scottish side Rangers from QPR on a one-year deal, as a free agent.

6. Jurrien Timber (Ajax to Arsenal)

Arsenal seems to be on a shopping spree this summer, the Gunners announced the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a fee in the region of €38m on a five-year deal.

7. Segej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio to Al Hilal)

Sergej Milinkovic-savic joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Lazio in a transfer worth £40m on a three-year deal.

What do you make of these deals?

