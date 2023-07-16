Donald Trump Trump describes how he could solve Russia-Ukraine within 24 hours

The former president said he would tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach a settlement as part of his strategy to bring about peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of regaining the White House on Sunday.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Maria Bartiromo, anchor of Fox ‘ “Sunday Morning Futures.” President Biden is not able to interact with foreign leaders, according to the former president, who added that he had solid relationships with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“These are intelligent individuals, including Macron of France. I could go through each name on the list, including Putin. These folks are ruthless, savage, and often smart. They are skilled at what they do and are vicious. We have a man who has no idea what is going on. According to Trump, this is the most perilous period in the history of our nation.

What should be said in response, then? Asking, Bartiromo. “You claimed that you could put an end to the Ukrainian War in a day. How would you carry that out?

“I’m pretty familiar with Zelensky. When they questioned him about the ideal phone conversation I made, he said that it was, which gave me the impression that he was very honourable. Even worse, he had no idea what they were discussing. Before Bartiromo interrupted him, Trump added, “He might have grandstanding.

She emphasised that it wouldn’t be sufficient to convince Putin to stop bombing. Trump went on to describe his strategy for persuading Russia and Ukraine to halt their conflict.

“I am quite familiar with Zelenskyy, and I am even more familiar with Putin. And I got along well—very well—with both of them. Zelenskyy would hear me say, “No more.” You need to work out a bargain. I would warn Putin that if a deal is not reached, we will give him a lot. If necessary, we’ll give Ukraine more than they’ve ever received. I’ll finish the transaction in a single day. One day,” retorted Trump.

