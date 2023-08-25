Donald Trump returns to Twitter since January 2021, tweets out mugshot

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has returned to Twitter, now called X, after two years of dumping the microblogging site, posting his mugshot from Fulton County Jail taken Thursday evening.

Mr Trump made a dramatic comeback to X on Friday with his mugshot captioned “ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER,” his first post since getting banned in 2021 for violating the platform’s guidelines.

Mr Trump in his first post in two years seized the moment to tweet his website, alongside his mugshot.

Twitter had banned the ex-American president from using the social media platform to further incite his followers from storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. The then-president had made bogus allegations of electoral fraud to rile his supporters following his defeat at the polls.

But shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter in October, the ban was lifted. Mr Musk, a free speech advocate, reinstated Mr Trump’s account in November 2022 and had unsuccessfully tried cajoling him to return to the social network.

Mr Trump, who had already launched his own social network called Truth Social, had ignored Twitter and began disseminating information on his own platform.

The post has over 89 million views and hundreds of thousands of replies and reposts.

Despite Mr Trump’s mounting legal battles ranging from allegations of paying hush money to a porn star, illegally keeping classified documents and attempting to subvert the 2020 elections, the former president has remained defiant and undeterred in his quest to contest the 2024 presidential election.