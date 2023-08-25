Donald Trump Arrested In Georgia after He Was Accused Of Staging A Plan To Overturn 2020 Election

Former U.S. President, Donald J. Trump, was yesterday arrested in Georgia (a state in America) after he was accused of colluding with 18 other people to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. According to Punch papers, Trump’s arrest came after he was indicted by the jury following a case of conspiracy and racketeering lodged against him.

The former U.S. President is being accused of sponsoring a riot in Georgia in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. He was taken to a jail in Fulton where he spent about 30 minutes before leaving the Southern state. In the photograph released by the sheriff’s office, Trump scowled at the camera while dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie.

The Republican Candidate, however, denied the allegation and described it as a travesty of justice and a sad day for America and its citizens.

Trump was given the inmate number “PO1135809” by the Fulton County Jail, which listed his height as six foot three inches (1.9 meters), his weight as 215 pounds (97 kilograms) and his hair colour as “Blond or Strawberry.

