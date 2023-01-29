Don Pedro Obaseki Says that the G-5 Governors will have no other option but to support Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don Pedro Obaseki has said that the G-5 Governors will have no other option but to support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in their various states during the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, these governors will not have any other option than to deliver their states to the PDP and that will be in favor of Atiku because the G-5 governors cannot go to the rural areas to tell the citizens who and. whom they shouldn’t vote during the election.

Don Pedro Obaseki said that judging from the recent political activities going on in the country, it is evident that the G-5 governors are like prodigal sons who are willing to come back home to the party, and the PDP has its door open for them to return.

He claimed that Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 election on the first ballot because the statistics being put out by credible sources signifies that he is ahead of other candidates. Watch the video here.

