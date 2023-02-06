Dolly Parton Net Worth 2023, Biography, Age, Parents, Ethnicity, Career

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Name Dolly Parton Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Author, and Philanthropist Date of Birth 19 January 1946 Age 77 years old Height 1.52 m Net Worth $650 Million

Who is Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton is a singer, songwriter, actress, author, and philanthropist. She was born on January 19, 1946, in Sevierville, Tennessee, and raised in a family of 12 siblings. Parton is considered as one of the most successful and influential female country musicians of all time. With her unique voice, she has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world with her music.

Dolly Parton Biography

Dolly Parton began her music career at an early age, performing on local radio and television shows. She signed her first record deal in the 1960s and released her first hit single, "Dumb Blonde," in 1967. Over the next few decades, she went on to release a string of successful albums, including "Coat of Many Colors" and "Jolene." Parton's music has been honored with numerous awards, including Grammy Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

In addition to her music career, Parton has also had a successful acting career. She made her film debut in 1980 with the movie "9 to 5" and has since appeared in a number of other films, including "Steel Magnolias" and "Rhinestone." Parton is also known for her charitable work and has established the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children in need.

Dolly Parton Family

Dolly Parton was born to Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Parton, and she grew up in a large family of 12 children. Parton has been married to Carl Dean, a former asphalt paving contractor, since 1966, and they have no children together. Despite her busy career and busy public life, Parton has maintained close relationships with her family, and she is known for her close ties to her siblings and her parents.

Dolly Parton Ethnicity

Dolly Parton was born and raised in the southern United States, and her ancestry is primarily of Scottish and Irish descent. She has often spoken about her family's heritage and the influence it has had on her music, and she has said that her family's roots in Scotland and Ireland have shaped her unique style and her love of storytelling.

Dolly Parton Nationality

Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, and she holds American nationality. Throughout her career, Parton has been a proud ambassador for American country music and the American South, and she has been recognized for her contributions to the entertainment industry and for her philanthropic work. She has received numerous awards and honors, including several Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Dolly Parton Religion

Dolly Parton was raised in a Baptist family, and she has spoken about her faith and her spiritual beliefs in numerous interviews and public statements. Parton is known for her strong Christian faith, and she has said that her religious beliefs have shaped her values and her approach to life. Despite her busy career, Par ton has remained active in her church and in her local community, and she is known for her charitable work and her commitment to helping others.

Dolly Parton Career

Dolly Parton's career in the entertainment industry has spanned over five decades. She first rose to prominence in the 1960s as a country music singer, and she has since released numerous hit songs, including "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," and "I Will Always Love You." Parton has also appeared in several films and television shows, including "Nine to Five" (1980), "Steel Magnolias" (1989), and "Joyful Noise" (2012). In addition to her musical and acting careers, Parton has also established several businesses, including the Dollywood theme park, and she has been a vocal advocate for literacy and education.

Dolly Parton Age

As of 2023, Dolly Parton is 77 years old. Despite her age, she remains active in the entertainment industry and continues to tour and perform. Parton has been recognized for her contributions to the music industry and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She is a true icon of the country music genre and continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world.

Dolly Parton Height and Weight

Dolly Parton stands at a height of 5 feet 0 inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds. Despite her small stature, she has made a big impact in the entertainment industry and is known for her unique voice and distinctive appearance, which include her trademark blonde hair and sparkling stage costumes.

Dolly Parton Early Life

Dolly Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Sevierville, Tennessee, to parents Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Owens. She was raised in a family of 12 siblings and grew up in a poor family, living in a one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains. Despite the challenges she faced, Parton had a passion for music from an early age and began performing on local radio and television shows as a child.

Dolly Parton Parents

Dolly Parton's parents, Robert Lee Parton Sr., and Avie Lee Owens were both of Irish and Cherokee descent. Her father worked as a farmer and a construction worker, while her mother was a homemaker. Parton has credited her parents with instilling in her a love of music and a strong work ethic and has said that her mother was a huge influence on her life and career. Despite facing difficult financial circumstances, Parton's parents supported her musical ambitions and encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Dolly Parton Achievements

Dolly Parton's achievements in the entertainment industry and her impact on popular culture are numerous. She has recorded many hit songs and albums, and she has appeared in numerous films and television shows. Parton has also established several successful businesses and has been a vocal advocate for literacy and education. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Parton is also known for her charitable work and her commitment to helping others.

Dolly Parton Awards

Throughout her career, Dolly Parton has received numerous awards and honors for her contributions to the entertainment industry and for her philanthropic work. Some of the most notable awards she has received include several Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Kennedy Center Honors. Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984. She has also received several humanitarian awards for her charitable work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.