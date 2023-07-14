Dollar to naira is now N800, it took Tinubu to admit that things are tough for Nigerians – Chuks Akunna

Chuks Akunna, the director of the Authority paper, responded to President Tinubu’s request for a 500 billion naira palliative to mitigate the consequences of removing fuel subsidies. During an interview with AIT for the Kakaaki programme, Akunna did some calculations to shed light on the matter.

Akunna found the claim to be reminiscent of past occurrences, stating that it is “Dija Vu.” He pointed out that similar promises had been made by previous governments. He highlighted the current economic situation, noting that the exchange rate had recently surpassed 800 naira to a dollar. The president himself had acknowledged the hardship faced by Nigerians.

“Just yesterday, the dollar to naira, cross 800 naira back. In fact, it took the president to admit that, things are very rough for Nigerians”.

However, Akunna proceeded to analyze the mathematics behind the proposed palliative. He explained that if the 500 billion naira were divided among the approximately 120 million Nigerians affected by the subsidy removal, each person would receive approximately 4166 naira. This led him to question the impact such an amount could truly have on the average Nigerian’s well-being.

Considering the minimal sum that individuals would receive, Akunna pondered the best course of action to address the issue. He posed a crucial question: What steps should be taken to effectively tackle this problem? The implication is that the proposed palliative may not provide substantial relief given the scale of the issue at hand.

Akunna’s analysis highlights the skepticism surrounding the promised palliative and raises concerns about the efficacy of such measures in alleting the impact of subsidy removal. The focus shifts towards exploring more effective strategies and solutions to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in light of the subsidy withdrawal.

