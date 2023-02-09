Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Gains Massively At Investors, Exporters Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate has gained massively at Investors’ and Exporters’ windows.

NewsOnline reports that the naira on Thursday exchanged N461.17 for $1 at the Investors and Exporters window.

This online newspaper understands that the figure represented an appreciation of 0.07 percent compared to the N461.50 exchange rate on Wednesday.

The open market indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the US dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it eventually settled at N461.17.

The naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

On Thursday, $55.52 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

(NAN)

Related