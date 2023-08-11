“Dollar Is Almost N1,000”-Singer Simi Exclaims

In a recent turn of events that has raised eyebrows across the nation, the Nigerian naira has hit an all-time low, plummeting to N950 against the US dollar in the parallel market. This staggering exchange rate marks a concerning 5.9 percent drop from the N897 rate earlier in the week, leaving many in a state of disbelief.

In the midst of this economic turbulence, popular Nigerian singer Simi shared her unfiltered reaction with a simple yet poignant statement: “Dollar is almost 1k, dang.” Her candid expression resonates with the common citizen’s sentiment, effectively encapsulating the collective frustration and astonishment at the rapid devaluation of the naira.

Simi’s words strike a chord because they mirror the worries of countless individuals who are witnessing the financial challenges brought about by this exchange rate turmoil. Beyond the numbers, her response underscores the tangible impact of economic fluctuations on everyday lives. As the nation grapples with these concerns, her candid comment serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing and stabilizing the country’s currency for the well-being of its citizens.

Have a look at her screenshot from Instagram below.

