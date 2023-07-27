Dokubo: The man came on air, denigrate the military of which President is commander-in-chief-Achike Chude

Achike Chude, deputy chairman, Joint Action Front, said that Asari Dokubo came on air and denigrate the military of which President is the commander-in-chief.

Achike Chude made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program when he was talking about southeast sit-at-home and Rufai asked him that what does the optics looks like when the president of the country meets with a non-state actor, ex-militant like Asari Dokubo and he said so much.

Chude said when Emefiele was arrested by the DSS, people expect that major charges will be levelled against him because sometime last year, DSS had charged him for terrorism and financial crime bordering on state security, but DSS now coming up with a charge of display of “shakabula” which can’t be compared to what Asari Dokubo was seeing displayed, AK47, and was not probed.

He said it now looks like, there are two laws, two kinds of criminals in Nigeria.

“That’s what we are seeing. The man (Asari Dokubo) came on air in full battle regalia, denigrates the military of which President (Tinubu) is the commander-in-chief, made threat against people, and few days ago he was threatening a sitting governor. and people were asking, we thought things are going to get better.” He said these are not good for the optics as people expected something new and different.

(Check 14:12)

