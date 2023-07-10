Dokubo Narrates How Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Submitted A Petition Against Simon Ekpa To The Finnish Govt

During a recent Facebook live session, former Niger Delta militant Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo revealed that Nnamdi Kanu’s wife, along with a delegation, traveled to Finland to submit a petition. Dokubo mentioned that he had received a copy of the petition, but he was unsure if he had deleted it. The petition was reportedly sent to the Finnish Parliament and accused Simon Ekpa of terrorism and involvement in the killings taking place in Nigeria’s southeast region.

Dokubo went on to explain that he had previously spoken to the press from the villa, stating that Nnamdi Kanu was no longer in charge and that Simon Ekpa had successfully staged a coup and sidelined Kanu. According to Dokubo, Ekpa was using Kanu’s name as a convenient cover to carry out his nefarious activities.

VIDEO

These statements from Asari Dokubo suggest that there may be internal conflicts and power struggles within the leadership of the movement led by Nnamdi Kanu. The accusation of terrorism and killings against Simon Ekpa adds another layer of complexity to the situation. However, it is important to note that these claims should be verified through official sources or further investigations.

peretainment (

)