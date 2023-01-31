Doguwa Defends Buhari, Say’s The President Doesn’t Determine The Prices Of Rice, Garri & Other Items

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari does not set the price of rice, garri, beans, or other foods, according to Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader in the House of Representatives. Hon. Doguwa made this statement during an interview on the Channels Television program Politics Today.

During the interactive section, Seun Okinbaloye questioned Hon. Doguwa regarding his knowledge of the cost of Garri, rice, beans, and other necessities for a typical Nigerian.

“Let me give you this answer, basic prices of communities and materials needed by people are not determined by the government, but by free market forces,” Hon. Doguwa said in response.

“Are you sure about what you just said, Seun Okinbaloye interjected? Moreover, is that what he said when he informed his constituents that the government was not to blame for the inflation? People who attend school and read economics will provide similar answers”, said Hon. Doguwa in response.

Hon. Doguwa stated that he had informed his constituents that the government was not to blame for the inflation.

“Government is not to blame for inflation, whether it affects the cost of food or materials. Demand and supply are two market forces that are to be blamed”.

