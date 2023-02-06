Dogara Says For Equity And Justice, Nigerians Should Support The North For Presidency.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Vanguard paper, Rt.Hon. Yakubu Dogara, a former Speaker of the Federal House Representatives, has opined that for the sake of equity and justice, Nigerians should support the North region to produce the next President that will complete additional four years to meet up with the Southern region.

Photo Credit: Premium Times paper

According to Dogara, simple calculations have proven that the southern region of Nigeria ruled the country for 14 years, while the Northern region only ruled for 10 years.

Th former speaker made this known while speaking as a Guest Speaker in Zonkwa, Kaduna state during the election campaign and presentation of flags to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Sunday Marshall Katung, and other candidates for federal constituencies in Southern Kaduna, where he made it clear that Nigeria is currently divided in such a way that the country had never been divided.

He further called on Nigerians to become united, citing that those who hate the unity of this country will want us to emphasize religion over unity, and they want to divide us according to our tribes instead of bringing us together, so that we can work together and build a nation that is strong, united and prosperous.

