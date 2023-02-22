Dogara Makes Final Decision On Who To Cast His Vote For Between Obi & Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara has disclosed who he will casting his vote for in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria.

Recall, presidential election in Nigeria is expected to take place on Saturday February 25, 2023, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, less than four days to presidential election, the ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Dogara has taken to his Twitter handle to disclose who is going to cast his vote for in the election.

The former Speaker said, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is his preferred Presidential candidate but claimed that God said he (Dogara) should cast his vote for the presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ahlaji Atiku Abubakar.

Dogara, while referencing a YouTube video, said one Apostle Kure has spoken, and that those who have ears to hear, let them hear.

What are your reactions to Yakubu Dogara’s tweet concerning the subject matter above?

