The question of whether or not urinating immediately after sèx helps to flush out spèrm depends on the type of contraception a couple is using. Studies have shown that it is not effective in preventing pregnancy with all forms of contraception; however, it can increase the effectiveness of certain contraceptives. Understanding the science behind urinating after sèx and which contraceptives it can help with can help couples make the best decisions when it comes to contraception and pregnancy prevention.

According to healthline, When it comes to whether or not urinating after sèx can help flush out spèrm, it is important to understand the anatomy of the urinary system. Urine is produced and stored in the bladder until it is released through the urethra. However, the urethra does not directly connect to the uterus and vàgina, which are where sperm are deposited during sèx. Therefore, urinating after sèx does not flush out spèrm because the urethra does not directly connect to these areas.

Although urinating after sèx does not directly flush out sperm from the vàgina, it can increase the effectiveness of some contraceptive methods. This is because after ejàculation, semen can move up the urethra back into the bladder, a process called retrograde ejàculation. In this case, urinating after sèx can help flush out the semen in the bladder, as it passes through the urethra and out of the body.

One study found that out of 54 men with retrograde ejàculation, 44 of them had improved fertility when they urinated directly after ejàculation. This is because urinating forces the sèmen in the bladder out of the body, preventing it from moving back up the urethra and into the bladder. Therefore, couples who are relying on condoms or natural family planning as contraception methods may benefit from urinating directly after sèx.

At this time, there is no empirical evidence that shows that urinating directly after sèx helps to flush out spèrm in non-retrograde ejaculators. In fact, one study found that urinating directly after sèx increased the amount of spèrm present in the urine. This study concluded that, in non-retrograde ejaculators, the urethra may act as a conduit for spèrm to travel through the bladder and into the urine. Therefore, for couples who are relying on a form of contraception besides condoms or natural family planning, urinating directly after sèx will not increase the effectiveness or flush out spèrm.

