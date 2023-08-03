Does Pregnancy Increase A Woman’s Sex Drive?

For some, one of the earliest indicators of pregnancy isn’t morning sickness or painful breasts, but feeling unusually s£x inclined. You are not alone if you are suddenly giving your spouse love making eyes over morning coffee or finding it difficult to concentrate on that TV show because you are thinking about having some intercouse.

According to healthline, pregnancy is a time of great bodily change even before you begin to show. Anything from increased blood flow and sensitivity in the breasts and genitals to rising estrogen and progesterone hormone levels can all lead to heightened arousal.

While you may be nauseated and exhausted in the first trimester, your hormones are increasing by the day. This means that your breasts and nipples may feel larger and more sensitive. You may feel more emotionally attached to your companion.

Isn’t it liberating to throw away the birth control and just go for it? Plus, you probably don’t have much of a baby belly early on, so most love making positions are still comfortable and safe. It’s no surprise you can’t stop thinking about intercourse!

The discomforts of early pregnancy have subsided, and the physical limits of late pregnancy have not yet set in. The second trimester is definitely the honeymoon stage of pregnancy, and it may feel like a new honeymoon for your love-making life as well.

Women gain three pounds of blood during pregnancy. The majority of this blood flows through the bottom half of your body. With all that increased flow, you might feel happier than usual.

Not only that, but your climaxing may feel more intense, and you may even have numerous climaxing during love-making activities.

With a bigger tummy and aches and pains, you’d think intercourse would be the last thing on your mind in your third trimester. Not always. You might discover that your new, rounder figure makes you feel hotter than ever before. Body confidence can undoubtedly correlate with an increased desire to make love.

While researchers note that love-making activity tends to diminish as the weeks pass, stick at it if you’re feeling up to it.

Intercourse may even be a welcome distraction while you patiently await the arrival of your child. You may have also heard that intercourse can induce labor.

