Does Pregnancy Increase A Lady’s Sex Drive?

For some, one of the first signs of pregnancy isn’t morning sickness or sore breasts, but feeling unexpectedly in the mood for intercouse. If you’re suddenly giving your spouse love making looks over morning coffee or finding it hard to focus on that TV show because you’re thinking about getting some intercouse, you aren’t alone.

Even before you begin to show accordig to healthline, pregnancy is a time of much physical change. Anything from the ever-rising estrogen and progesterone hormone levels to increased blood flow and sensitivity in the breasts and genitals may lead to higher levels of arousal.

First trimester

While you may be queasy and beyond tired in your first trimester, your hormones are skyrocketing by the day. This means that your breasts and nipples may feel larger and more sensitive. You may feel more emotionally connected to your partner.

There’s also something freeing about casting the birth control aside and just going at it, right? Plus, you likely don’t have much of a baby belly early on, so most love making positions are still comfortable and safe. No wonder you can’t stop thinking about intercouse!

Second trimester

The discomforts of early pregnancy subside and the physical limitations of late pregnancy haven’t yet hit. The second trimester is truly the honeymoon period of pregnancy and it may feel like a new honeymoon for your love making life as well.

Fast fact: Women gain a whopping three pounds of blood during pregnancy. Most of this blood ends up flowing through the lower half of your body. With all that extra flow, you may feel more in the mood than normal.

Not only that, but your climaxing may also feel more intense and you may even experience multiple climaxing during love making activity.

Third trimester

With a larger belly and aches and pains, you’d think that intercouse would be the last thing on your mind in your third trimester. Not necessarily so. You may find your new, rounder shape makes you feel sexier than ever before. Body confidence can definitely equal an increased desire for love making.

While researchers point out that love making activity tends to decrease as the weeks tick on, keep at it if you’re feeling up to the task.

Intercouse may even be a nice reprieve as you not-so patiently wait for your little one to arrive. You may have also heard that intercouse can induce labor.

There’s indeed some science backing intercouse as a labor-starting technique, but research is mixed.

