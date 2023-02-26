Does INEC Know That There Will be National Revolt if They Dare Tamper With Result? – Pere

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the national election ongoing, popular reality star Pere had come out to ask INEC an important question that represents the feelings of many Nigerians especially those who are agitating for better government and are exercising their right at the polls to see that effective leadership are put in place to make things work in the country.

According to Pere, he had shared a tweet that reads ” does INEC Nigeria realize that there will be a massive national revolt that even the army can’t contain if they dare to even tamper with those results in any way shape of form? For once in your life you old corrupt fools should do the right thing! We are watching! ” He shared a tweet that is a sound reminder on how INEC should keep things according to the book.

Knowing what is obtainable in the country, and how results can be easily manipulated to favor those who are at the helms of affairs, the reality star definitely is speaking the minds of a lot of people, as what happened during the End SARS protest is a timely reminder that the populace of the country are awakened.

Images credit: Pere Twitter’s page.

