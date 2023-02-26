NEWS

Does INEC Know That There Will be National Revolt if They Dare Tamper With Result? – Pere

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the national election ongoing, popular reality star Pere had come out to ask INEC an important question that represents the feelings of many Nigerians especially those who are agitating for better government and are exercising their right at the polls to see that effective leadership are put in place to make things work in the country.

According to Pere, he had shared a tweet that reads ” does INEC Nigeria realize that there will be a massive national revolt that even the army can’t contain if they dare to even tamper with those results in any way shape of form? For once in your life you old corrupt fools should do the right thing! We are watching! ” He shared a tweet that is a sound reminder on how INEC should keep things according to the book.

Knowing what is obtainable in the country, and how results can be easily manipulated to favor those who are at the helms of affairs, the reality star definitely is speaking the minds of a lot of people, as what happened during the End SARS protest is a timely reminder that the populace of the country are awakened.

Images credit: Pere Twitter’s page.

EchoExpress (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

#NigeriaDecides2023: Reactions As Tinubu Beats Obi In Obasanjo’s Polling Unit

8 mins ago

Any Politician Trying To Win Election Through Violence Or Vote-Buying Is An Armed Robber – GEJ

40 mins ago

NNPP Spokesperson Reacts To Election Results, Says Kwankwaso Will Work With The Winner If He Loses.

53 mins ago

#NigeriaDecides2023: Hakeem Ahmed Reacts To The Claim That LP Votes Are Being Tampered With

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button