Doctors reveals the reason why Erling Haaland is still growing even at 23

Few moments ago, Pubity Sport took to social media to reveal the reason why Norwegian Forward, Erling Haaland is still growing even at the age of 23. Research has it that humans are unlikely to grow significantly after the ages of 18 to 20 but that’s not the case of Norwegian Forward, Erling Haaland.

In a post shared on their Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 29th day of July, 2023 Pubity Sport stated that Manchester City doctors revealed that the reason why Haaland is still growing even at the age of 23 is because he biohacks his body by eating foods like organ meats, Oysters and Raw Milk which increases testosterone, a vital hormone needed for the production of human growth hormones.

Along with that, The 23 year old forward is said to be using blue light blocking glasses, which protects a circadian rhythm and this increases the quality of sleep which also increases human growth hormones naturally.

“In their Words”

