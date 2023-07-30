Doctors Reject FG’s N25,000 Allowance And 25% Salary Increase.

In a bold and united stance, doctors across the country have rejected the Federal Government’s proposal of a N25,000 allowance and a 25% increase in salaries. The move comes as a response to the ongoing demands for improved working conditions and fair compensation in the face of mounting challenges in the healthcare sector.

In a failed attempt of the government to meet their demands, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors(NARD) has commenced with an indefinite strike which began on the 26th of July, 2023.

According to a statement made by the President of National Executive Council of NARD, Dr. Emeka Orji, said: “We observed the paltry 25 per cent increment in the basic salary of doctors as contained in the circular released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) in the wake of the strike, as well as the accouterment allowance.

“NEC vehemently rejects the paltry 25 per cent increment in the basic salary of doctors as well as the accouterment allowance, adding that her earlier demand is for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its right value as at the time of the approval of the structure in 2009.”

Another statement made earlier by Dr.Orji was reported by the Nation. He said: “Initially, before the removal of the subsidy, we demanded a 200 per cent salary increase. With the removal of subsidy and the fuel price, we have done the math again, which will be in the neighbourhood of more than 600 per cent as the increment required to take us back to the value of that salary in 2014.

“Right now, we are not talking of percentage again; let the government do the calculation and tell us what we are getting, because what we are asking is full salary restoration, and not even an increment. This will help us tackle the brain drain in the country.”

Source: thenationonlineng.net

