Doctors Plan Another Industrial Action Over Kidnap Of Colleague, Professor Ephraim Ekanem

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD and other allied personnel may soon embark on another industrial action.

According to a report by DAILY POST NIGERIA, this comes after Professor Ephraim Ekanem, a neurologist, was abducted at gunpoint on July 13, 2023.

The President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, has issued a 7-day ultimatum for the release of Prof. Ephraim Ekanem, who was abducted by gunmen on July 13, 2023.

Dr. Ojinmah has warned that if the kidnapped neurologist is not released unharmed within 7 days, the NMA will be forced to take drastic action. The said ultimatum is said to expire this coming Friday.

Dr. Uche Ojinmah made this known on Saturday during an interactive session with members of the press in Calabar, the capital city of Cross River State.

According to Ojinmah, the armed gunmen who abducted Professor Ekanem acted as though they were in need of medical attention.

Dr. Ojinmah said “We have had interactions with the state governor and we have made it clear that if by the end of next week we do not get a result, we will take tougher stands because we have watched the maltreatment of medical practitioners in Cross River in the last few years.

“If our member is not released by Friday, there will be a national action that will have Cross River at the epicentre.

“We may withdraw our members so that those people who like kidnapping will have to treat the people of Cross River themselves.”

Dr. Uche Ojinmah enjoined the government of Cross River State to always be a step ahead in ensuring the protection of her citizens. He also said the state must also do more to nip any move that could tarnish its image.

