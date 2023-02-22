Do Your Own Work On Saturday By Giving Us Happiness, And Making Them Angry -Wike Tells Supporters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has again, ahead of the presidential election and the National assembly election told his supporters in the state to go ahead on Saturday and ensure they make their opposition angry with their votes.

Governor Nyesom Wike who was commissioning a road in the state urged the people of Rivers state to come out, and do their work on Saturday and ensure they make the state happy when they cast their votes at the polls.

He noted that his government has fulfilled it’s promises it has made to the masses, and it is now their own time to reciprocate when they go out to the polls.

Speaking further, he added that the people of Rivers state should pepper them, as happiness is for them, and anger is for their opposition.

In his words…”Having made my promise, I’m fulfilled, I hope you too will fulfill your own promise. On Saturday, do your own work to make us happy, and make those people to be angry”

Recall that governor Wike had affirmed his decision to support only candidates at the state level under the PDP, but not the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar for the presidency.

