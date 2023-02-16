Do You Want This Election To Hold Or You People Want To Truncate This Election? – Wike Asks Tinubu

Ahead of the presidential elections, Governor Nyesom Wike has said those in government are playing with Supreme Court ruling against new naira policy.

Wike who received Tinubu at the Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after the APC candidate’s campaign rally for Rivers Wednesday, said he is disappointed by the way the Supreme Court ruling over new naira policy is been handled by those in government, as time will come in the country when people will start disobeying Supreme court orders.

He noted that it is the first time states government are coming out in number to support Supreme court against Naira policy.

He, however, questioned Tinubu and his team, asking them if they want election to hold or have other agenda.

“Do you people want this election to hold or have other agenda, or you people want to truncate this election?,” Wike asked.

