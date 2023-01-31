Do You Want Me to Sit Down And Die If Medical Facilities To Treat Myself Are Not In Nigeria—Atiku

The 2023 presidential election is coming on February 25, and Nigerians with valid voter cards will be able to vote for their favorite candidates that will lead them for another four or eight years. The Presidential Candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was interviewed by the BBC Pidgin and he answered some questions thrown at him by the BBC correspondent.

Atiku Abubakar was asked about the status of his health and he answered. He debunked the rumors circling the Media that he went to London to receive treatment.

He said he only went for medical treatment in Germany in 2006 when had missed his Steps on the staircase, and it resulted in what they called Tendon Rupture.

The BBC correspondent asked, are you saying that if you win the election, you are not going traveling abroad for any medical treatment?

He said: if all medical facilities to treat me are here in Nigeria, I will not travel abroad for medical treatment, but if the medical facilities are not here, what do you want me to do, to sit down and die?

