Do You People Want This Election To Take Place Or You Have An Agenda -Wike To Tinubu

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited the governor of River State, Nyesom Wike during the APC presidential campaign rally in River State on Wednesday. While addressing Tinubu and his political entourage, Wike raised concerns on the issues surrounding the naira redesigning policy and how it may affect the coming election.

Recall that one of the major concerns raised by many on the protests and violence caused by the naira scarcity is the challenges it may cause for the presidential election as some has asserted that it may cause a postponement of the election or prevent it from holding.

Speaking on the issues, the governor of River State expressed the same concerns as he asks the former governor of Lagos if the ruling party in power have in mind for the election not to hold or they have an agenda.

He said to Tinubu;

“For the first time I’ve seen a government procuring opposition to join them to defend their policy. A policy of anti-people. I’ve never seen a thing like this, do you people really want this election to take place or not? Or you have an agenda to truncate this election I don’t know. Look at what is happening in Oyo today, Edo, Delta, see what is going on.”

He also told Tinubu that he is not campaigning for him or against him but he’s standing for the truth.

He said;

“I saw the meeting gathering in Port Harcourt, I had to call my CP, what is going on I’m not campaigning against you neither am I campaigning for you but the truth must be told.”

