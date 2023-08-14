Do You Know Why Deliverance Ministries Don’t Come Out Of Satanic Attacks?-Pastor Ibiyeomie Reveals.

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie on a live-streamed video Shared a message with the public.

While speaking on WISDOM FOR SUPERNATURAL INCREASE in a Sunday worship Service Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “How many of you know that you are wonderfully and fearfully made? Like I said before, If you are ever sinking in life, watch what you are thinking. Be careful of your thoughts, because they are very powerful. Speaking further he said “Do you know every satanic attack is traceable to something you have allowed your mind to magnify? Satan can never attack you until your mind magnifies that evil.

Speaking further he said ” Do You Know Why Deliverance Ministries Don’t Come Out Of Satanic Attacks? They Keep Magnifying The Devil. They keep saying ‘Witches are after you, demons are in your family, somebody is after your life’. Even when they give you food you will not eat, you will say: ‘Demons are in this food. The Bible said we shall eat poison and poison shall not harm us. If you want to sit on a chair, you say: ‘There is a witch on this chair, blood of Jesus’!! If you are driving and a cat runs across, you will say: ‘They have started! Don’t you see that cat that ran across my car? They have started’. If a man cannot come as a man, if they come as a cat is that why you will be afraid, my friend wake up.

