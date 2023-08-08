NEWS

Do You Know What We Should Not Tolerate As Nigerians?-Fr. Oluoma Reveals.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Do You Know What We Should Not Tolerate As Nigerians? We should not tolerate the sharing of N8,000 palliative from the federal government. This is Because I don’t know how the N500 billion that will be distributed to 12 million Nigerians be enough. On this note, I advise the government to seek the face of God for more direction on how to ease the subsidy. They should seek the face of God for help. Isaiah 41:10 says “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

