Do Not Waste Your Time. Atiku and Tinubu Are Too Powerful, And They Cannot Be Arrested – Femi Falana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, Nigerian lawyer and Chief Human Rights Adviser, Femi Falana, has said Nigerians should not waste time as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are both powerful and cannot be arrested.

Furthermore, he stated that the presidential election is less than 30 days away, and even if the allegations are investigated, there will be no arrests, and who will want to arrest the presidential candidates? he asked

He said no one in Nigeria wants to arrest a presidential candidate even if the allegations are investigated. Because they are powerful politicians in Nigeria, they will not be arrested and nothing can be done about it, he said.

Click below to watch the video:

https://youtu.be/6gk6IpbOHnQ

Video Credit: YouTube

Readers, what do you have to say about what falana said? please share your thoughts on this article. Do you think this is true?

GistSports (

)