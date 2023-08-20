“Do Not Let That Boyfriend Stop You From Following Your Husband; Move In With Him” -Nazo Ekezie Says

Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie recently shared advice on social media for women in relationships, urging them not to let their current partners hinder them from pursuing their potential husbands. She emphasized the importance of choosing husbands over boyfriends and suggested that women should live with their husbands instead of their boyfriends.

The brand influencer delivered this message through her official Thread account as seen in the screenshot below, addressing the girls on the platform and encouraging them not to allow their boyfriends to hold them back from embracing their future husbands.

Nazo Ekezie’s post read, “Girls, don’t let that boyfriend prevent you from following your husband, amen? Move in with him; it speeds up the breakup process.”

Nazo Ekezie has established herself as a notable talent in the Nollywood industry. Her rise to fame within the movie industry has led her to feature in numerous films alongside acclaimed actors such as Freddie Leonard, Stan Nze, Mike Godson, Mike Ezuruonye, and others.

