Do Not Give Expensive Gifts To Impress Or Buy Your Partners Love – Pastor Faith Oyedepo Reveals

The wife of the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church World Wide aka Winners Chapel International Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo shared a post on her Facebook page to the public

According to the cleric, she reportedly stated that “During dating, do not give expensive gifts to impress or buy your partner’s love. You don’t need to impress your partner in anyway before he can love you. His love for you should be unconditional. If at all there is a need to gift your partner, it should be done with a right motive because love gives and it should also be on a neutral ground not having anything attached. Gifts blinds the eyes from seeing so many things that goes wrong before marriage.

However, do not make financial demands on him/her, as he/she is not financially obliged to you. Dating is not Marriage. There is nothing binding both of you together yet. So making any financial request may not be necessary. You can only make such when you are married.

