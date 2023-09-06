Do Not Drive Away Your Saviour In Order To Not Be Thrust Out Of The Kingdom Of God – Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members on, “Christ’s Power And Authority Over All Demons” at their Tuesday Leadership Development Service.

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “The Costly Loss of their Souls” and read the book of Mark 5:17 which says, “And they began to pray him to depart out of their coasts.” This was the story of when Jesus delivered a demonic man at Gadarene sending the Demons into so swines. Despite all that they told him to leave their country.

He then said, “What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and lose his own soul? Those who love material things more than their souls lose their souls eventually.”

He also revealed what you should not to do in order not to be thrust out of the kingdom of God. He said, “In order to not be thrust out of the kingdom of God, do not drive away your Saviour. No matter the circumstances and situation, you must welcome Jesus into your life. Do not allow the swine or material things of the world to damn your soul, let them all be lost.”

