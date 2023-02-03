Dj Voyst & Victony Unveil Official Video For Their Single “Based On Analysis (BOA)”

Renowned Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Voyst, and popular singer Victony unveil the official video for their music video, “Based On Analysis (BOA).” The amazing clip was shot in one of the neighborhoods of Lagos, under the guidance of director/videographer IBK, who also directed the official visualizer for Fave’s hit single “Mr Man”.

Dj Voyst and Victony have had a close connection for some time, which made them decide to collaborate. They went into the studio and made a few songs, and BOA “Based On Analysis” was one of them. The track about the testimonies of one’s visual encounter, the lyricism paints a scenario of one giving an account of a situation after careful observation and analysis. Victony is seen expressing his experience as he melodiously desires to be next to his woman. He is joined by Voyst who seems to agree with his views.

As a professional disc jockey, Voyst has formally impacted the many means through which music is disseminated, such as radio (Brila FM), clubs, concerts, social events, and so on. A crucial aspect of Dj Voyst’s artistry is his music, as an artist, he has collaborated with some of the hottest young superstars in the industry, making him one of this generation’s brightest Disc jockeys in terms of excellence and creative input. Victony, on the other hand, is one of the biggest young acts in the music scene right now; the singer, who is fresh off the release of his sophomore EP Out Law, which featured hit singles like “Apollo,” “All Power,” and “Soweto,” has earned a couple of successes from the project, which also sets the momentum for this release.

