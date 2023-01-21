This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dissolution Of Ekiti PDP Exco – Wike To Lead Court Battle Against Ayu, PDP NWC

Nyesom Wike, the governor of RIVERS State, has pledged to challenge in court the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Wike, speaking at a gathering of the Rivers PDP Campaign Council on Saturday in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, referred to the NWC’s conduct as despotic and a resort to authoritarianism that will hurt the party in the upcoming general elections.

The governor informed Ayu and his team, “Your dissolution of the Ekiti State PDP Executive Committee would not benefit you in any manner.” Suspending employees will not aid you. The battle lines have been firmly established. We shall do everything within the law to challenge any decision we believe to be unlawful.

“Hence, don’t believe you can intimidate people by stating such; therefore, individuals have been suspended. Rubbish! Absolutely worthless. We are above the level at which you believe you can threaten or intimidate others by your criminal actions.

“Therefore, we are awaiting your announcement of mine and any other of my friends. As I previously stated, when a man states that you will not sleep, he will also not sleep. Will Ayu sleep? Will his companions sleep? Don’t be concerned, we have the ability to repay. We are able to inform you that enough is enough.”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Dissolution #Ekiti #PDP #Exco #Wike #Lead #Court #Battle #Ayu #PDP #NWCDissolution Of Ekiti PDP Exco – Wike To Lead Court Battle Against Ayu, PDP NWC Publish on 2023-01-21 23:37:11