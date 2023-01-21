Dissolution of Ekiti PDP Exco: Wike to lead court battle against Ayu, NWC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

River’s State governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed to lead a court battle, challenging the dissolution of Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee (NWC).

At the Rivers PDP Campaign Council event on Saturday in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, Wike criticized the NWC’s actions as oppressive and a return to authoritarianism that will not benefit the party in the upcoming general elections.

“Your dissolving Ekiti State PDP Exco would not help you in any way,” the governor informed Ayu and his group. You won’t get any aid from suspending people. The entire battle line has been established. Any decision we believe to be unlawful will be challenged using every legal means at our disposal.

Don’t assume that stating something like that will intimidate others; instead, people have been suspended. Rubbish! Absolutely garbage We are above the point where you believe that the illegal action you have taken gives you the right to intimidate or threaten anyone.

“So, please announce both mine and any other friends’ names. As I previously stated, will a man sleep if he says you won’t? Ayu will sleep? Will his accomplices sleep? So don’t be concerned; we can repay you. We are capable of letting you know when enough is enough.

In order to build on the successes of his government, Governor Wike urged Rivers State voters in Khana to support Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the PDP’s candidate for governor, as well as all national and legislative candidates, in the general election of 2023.

The governor advised the populace not to support Tonye Cole, the APC’s candidate for governor, due to allegations that Cole participated in the sale of government property in Rivers State while Rotimi Amaechi was governor.

Some folks have no shame. A man who conspired with his boss to deprive Rivers State of its resources sold our gas turbines, which were built and erected by the administration of Dr. Peter Odili. It cost $308M to buy and sell. Therefore, Tonye Cole has been charged criminally, he informed party supporters.

Cole objected to Wike’s decision to build all of the flyovers under his administration in the Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas. Wike responded, “Ask him (Cole) how flyovers did his boss, the former Minister.

“It demonstrates his ignorance of Rivers State governance. His mentor informed his community that he would build Trans Kalabari Road. Has he done it? Currently, the Trans Kalabari Road’s first phase is about to be officially opened. According to Vanguard.

“Once more, we and Julius Berger have agreed to dualize from Emohua to Tema junction. Ask him what they did instead of stealing money from the Rivers state government. What benefits has he provided for the state’s citizens? Nothing.”

Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, a Rivers PDP candidate for governor, told his supporters, “We are not asking for your votes or for your support without a reason. As a result of our performance, we are here to request your vote.

“Our party and leader have demonstrated, and we are moving forward from there. We are not here to ask for your support because it is our turn; rather, this is a business about performance.

