Disregard fake news, we’ve no reasons to call off protest – NLC

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, has urged workers and Nigerians to discountenance some online reports that tomorrow’s mass protest has been called off.

Ajaero told Vanguard that, “We have no reasons to call off the planned protest. If we suspend or call it off, you will know. I can tell you that the mobilization is very high.”

His comment is coming after NLC held its rescheduled meeting with Steering Committee on palliatives at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday (today)

Recall that the organized labour on Monday insisted on going ahead with its planned protest over the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Due to the unification of the exchange rate, NLC had openly expressed worries about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to control inflation and petrol costs.

Ajaero told Vanguard report that nothing had changed about the workers’ plan to hold a peaceful protest starting on Wednesday.

He allayed concerns that hoodlums may take over the nonviolent demonstration, claiming that such a thing had never happened in the history of worker protest.

However, he asserted that security companies must offer security for the protest in order to protect the workers.

He said that in order for the labour leaders to hear the president’s nationwide broadcast on Monday, the Steering Committee meeting was postponed until noon on Tuesday.

