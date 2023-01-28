Disregard calls for Kanu’s release, CNG tells FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is under pressure, and the Coalition of Northern Groups has once more urged the federal government to ignore any calls for his release from Igbo elite.

It was highlighted that many Igbo leaders supported IPOB, whose acts, in the group’s words, were “diabolical” and had “pushed Nigeria to the edge.”

The CNG leadership, led by its spokesperson Mr. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, claimed that the reiterated demands by Igbo leaders for Kanu’s unconditional release were irrational and a formula for escalating hostilities.

Suleiman responded to Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo’s request for the FG to free Kanu immediately, saying that he would act as a surety to make the IPOB leader’s release possible.

Additionally, Kanu should have been released on October 13, 2022, according to Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the IPOB lawyer, who said as much in an interview with our correspondent. This is because the Appeal Court’s order dismissing the charges against Kanu was implemented on that date.

In order to address the South-East and national instability, the Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide recently hosted a peace conference.

Suleiman requested that the FG reject their demand for Kanu’s unconditional release, which was another demand made by them.

The council decided that a peace summit was necessary and expressed this in the communiqué that its chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, signed.

“We want to have a conversation with his (Kanu’s) involvement to establish a lasting peace in Nigeria, especially in the South-East.

“The council thus urges on the Federal Government and all parties involved to unconditionally release Nnamdi Kanu. He cannot be imprisoned during a summit of this importance, the communiqué stated.

Suleiman reacted, telling Saturday PUNCH over the phone on Thursday that such calls “would set a terrible precedent in the nation.”

He declared it to be “unpatriotic and unreasonable for leaders to openly shield IPOB and other perpetrators of mindless violence and separatism who see it as their duty to actualise what their fathers started in 1966, namely to bring about the realization of a separate State of Biafra through the force of arms and terrorist tactics.

“Today, everybody can see that the nefarious plot hatched and displayed in the deeds and cries of IPOB, supported morally and politically by the overwhelming majority of the frightened Igbo elite, politicians, traditional rulers, businesspeople, and the larger population of this ethnic group, has brought Nigeria to the brink.

As the representatives of various Northern Nigerian interest groups, the CNG “has watched and studied these events carefully and with considerable restraint and maturity, to the point of condoning and accommodating several unreasonable and unacceptable actions that have been perpetrated against Nigerians as a whole, and northerners in particular,” Suleiman continued.

Afeezoladiti (

)